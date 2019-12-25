Visakhapatnam: EPIC–2020 to draw 20 speakers

Visakhapatnam: A two-day annual national conference on 'computer society of India' will be organised by the Visakhapatnam chapter of Computer Society of India in association with Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.



With the theme focusing on 'Edge computing, process automation through robotics, industry 4.0 and cognitive technology (EPIC), the Conference will be held on February 20 and 21 in Visakhapatnam.

The brochure for EPIC-2020 was released by the CMD of RINL and chief patron of the ensuing event P K Rath.

A newly designed website www.csi-vizag.org/epic was also launched by the RINL CMD.

Speaking during the brochure launch, Rath mentioned that it is a relevant subject in the present scenario as edge computing and process automation would definitely revolutionise the industry and contribute to cost reduction significantly.

The two-day conference will serve as a forum for the industries, government bodies, academia, multinational companies, NGOs, professionals, engineers, developers, practitioners, researchers and students to come together, interact and exchange their expertise on how the ensuing disruptive technologies continue to change society and the industry in particular leading to the evolution of the latest development in cutting edge 'industry 4.0' solutions.

Director (Personnel)-RINL and CSI-Vizag chapter's chairman K C Das, and K K Ghosh, Director (Projects), RINL would extend support and guidance to the conference.

According to the CSI secretary, local chapter, B.G. Reddy, 20 renowned speakers across India are supposed to deliver lectures during the convention. CSI appealed to IT professionals to utilise the opportunity, participating in the event.