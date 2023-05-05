Visakhapatnam: Financial Advisor (Defence Service) reviews Navy’s area accounts office

Visakhapatnam : Financial advisor (Defence Service) Rasika Chaube visited the Navy’s area accounts office in Visakhapatnam.

The financial advisor reviewed the overall functioning of the office on Wednesday, interacted with the officers and staff and highlighted the broad mandate of the department.

Later, she visited the DPDO SPARSH Service centre in the premises, interacted with the defence pensioners and explained the importance of digitalised pension and the benefits.

The financial advisor was welcomed by Satish S. Pendharkar, PCDA (N), Mumbai and S. Vatsala, DCDA in-charge of the AAO (Navy), Visakhapatnam.

Avra Ghosh, IFA (ENC) Vizag, K Balakrishna, IFA (EC) Kolkata, among other IDAS officers were present.

Earlier, Rasika Chube paid a visit to the Eastern Naval Command and interacted with Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, ENC Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta. She participated in the inaugural of the state-of-the-art submarine damage control and fire fighting training facility. Also, she chaired a SPARSH workshop conducted by the officials under the aegis of the ENC.