Visakhapatnam: Fire broke out at AP Fiber Net Sub Control Room

Visakhapatnam: Fire broke out at Andhra Pradesh Fiber Net Sub Control Room, APEPDCL office at Pendurthi on Tuesday night.

The officials alerted the firefighters immediately who rushed to the spot and doused the fire. According to sources, the fire accident took place due to a short circuit

Following the incident, the AP Fiber will be suspending its services for two days in the surrounding areas of Pendurthi, Sabbavaram and Chodavaram. However, efforts are on to restore the services at the earliest.

The extent of loss incurred due to the accident is estimated to be Rs. 25 lakh.

Meanwhile, in another incident at Gajuwaka, a pharma city bus caught fire midway at Aganampudi toll gate.

The staff of the company travelling in it had a narrow escape as the driver alerted them immediately and helped them evacuate the vehicle.

According to the preliminary report, short circuit is said to be the reason for the accident. Fortunately, no one was injured and the fire extinguishers reached the spot to put the flames off.