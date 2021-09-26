Visakhapatnam: Focus on resolving people's issues, ZPTCs told

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao said the newly-elected ZPTCs should focus on ironing out public issues and work for the development of the district in all aspects.

The Minister congratulated the newly-elected Zilla Parishad chairperson J Subhadra, vice-presidents T Apparao, B Satyavathi and co-option members PSS Joseph and VV Satyanarayana.

Speaking to the media, the Minister said the YSRCP won 37 ZPTCs in the district and added that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was implementing various welfare schemes and development projects for the betterment of the people.

Government whip B Mutyala Naidu pointed out that the YSRCP won all the 13 Zilla Parishads in the State.

He urged the newly-elected members to work for the welfare of the people and ensure the welfare schemes and development programmes reach the beneficiaries.

Addressing the gathering, ZP chairperson Subhadra said she would work hard to reach out to the poor through schemes and focus on the all-round development of the tribals.

MP G Madhavi, MLAs UV Suryanarayana Raju, G Amarnath, K Dharmasri, K Bhagya Lakshmi, Ch Phalguna, P Uma Shankar Ganesh, Adeep Raj and G Babu Rao took part in the event.