Visakhapatnam: Foundation stone laid for new bridge

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao laid foundation stone for the construction of new bridge between T Nagarampalem and Tagarapuvalasa at a cost of Rs 3 crore here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the dream of building a bridge over the Gosthani River is going to be a reality soon. He said it would be accessible to 30,000 people in 20 adjoining villages.

The project is supported by Divi's Laboratory pharmaceuticals company which will take up the construction of the bridge, he added. During the programme, the villagers expressed happiness over the construction of the bridge as it will be useful to all sections of people of Tatituru and T Nagarampalem panchayats.

Later, a Rythu Bharosa centre constructed at a cost of Rs 25 lakh was inaugurated. As a part of the programme, the pharmaceuticals company distributed tri-cycles, wheelchairs and gas stoves to the needy. Meanwhile, the minister appreciated Korada Neelima, who performed well in boxing, at the national level, and participated in the Republic Day Parade in Delhi.

Representatives of Divi's, ZPTCs, MPPs, sarpanches, MPTCs, YSRCP leaders and activists were also present on the occasion.