Visakhapatnam: Gas leak snubs out lives of animals

Visakhapatnam: Hundreds who got affected due to the styrene gas leak at LG Polymers plant at RR Venkatapuram on Thursday were rescued or shifted to the hospitals for treatment. But, pathetic scenes unfolded as several voiceless creatures died by inhaling toxic chemical present in the atmosphere.

While the gas leak tragedy claimed 11 lives and the count is likely to go up, animals too lost their lives in the mishap. Birds, lizards, cats, dogs, rats and cattle in all the five villages surrounding the plant got affected by inhaling the toxic chemical. While some of them are undergoing treatment in hospitals, many have succumbed to the gas leak.

Seeing their pathetic condition, locals and the rescue teams chipped in to save them by sprinkling water and feeding them. Some sprang to life, while a few died. The gas leak took away the life of nine cows and buffaloes. However, 41 are getting treated by the veterinary doctors. The rescue teams were seen struggling to save both human beings as well as the animals that were seen vomiting after inhaling the toxic gas.

It is learnt that a technical snag in the plant caused the gas leak. Though the LG Polymers was closed for over 40 days due to the ongoing lockdown, one of the engineers at the plant said the gas leak can be neutralised with inhibitors. "At present, we have 600 kgs of inhibitors. But we need 600 kg more to avoid future mishaps," said Mohan Kumar, general manager of the plant. Permission has already been sought from the Centre to airlift the inhibitors from Gujarat in 24 hours.