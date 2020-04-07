Visakhapatnam: GITAM teams provide 7,000 food boxes to the needy

Visakhapatnam: GITAM teams distributed 7,000 food boxes containing rice, oil, dal, wheat flour, sugar and vegetables, including ginger, lemon, onions.

The package made at GITAM staff quarters under the supervision of GITAM Vice-Chancellor Chancellor Prof. K Sivarama Krishna and NCC officer captain Srinivasa Rao. The program was supported by Infosys and Akshyapatra foundation. The above food packs were distributed by GITAM staff to daily wage workers and in slums.