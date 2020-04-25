Visakhapatnam: Government should create jobs for migrant returnees

Visakhapatnam: Valuer and Charted Engineer Mula Venkata Rao said the state government should create jobs for those migrants who returned to their native homes due to the economic issues because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In our state, he said we need to use science and technology to revitalise agricultural lands and explore opportunities in micro, small and medium enterprises.

In this aspect, the government should form one committee, he said and added the committee should be headed by commissioner, agricultural production and will include micro,small and medium, rural development, PR and skill developments. We also need to bring youngsters back into agriculture. In India 80 per cent of workforce belonged to unorganised sectors, he said.

We have ignored the strength of unorganised workers who have built the 5th largest economy in the world. We need to streamline them. This will also strengthen the rural economy and gives income tax revenues. Finally, the inequality must be addressed, not by taking wealth away from rich, but by implementing economic policies in favour of the poor. Our leaders address the issues of poor and relief measures are only to address the mistakes, he pointed out.