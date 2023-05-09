Visakhapatnam: HSPs to focus on desired academic outcomes

Visakhapatnam: With an aim to enhance enrolment and improve outcomes, the education department considered upgradation of high schools into High School Plus.

However, with the results of the first academic year turning out to be a disappointing factor, the authorities look into measures to devise ways for better academic performance next.

One of the prime reasons for poor academic performance is lack of qualified teachers in the upgraded HSPs.

There are 253 HSPs present across the state. Of them, Visakhapatnam has five institutions.

As a step towards improving educational outcomes, the school education department decided to deploy 1,746 school assistants to work as PGTs in all the HSPs across Andhra Pradesh.

In English subject, as many as 253 SGTs will be posted in the state after getting qualified in a test.

A total of 253 Telugu teachers, 196 mathematics teachers, 241 physics and chemistry each, botany and zoology 188 each, civics, commerce and economics 62 each will be deployed across the state.

In Visakhapatnam alone, a total of 71 teachers will be posted. Of them, 10 teachers for Telugu, English, physics, chemistry, botany and zoology each are included. These apart, one each for civics, economics and commerce will be deployed.

Of all the districts, East Godavari gets maximum number of posts counting 335. East Godavari district is followed by West Godavari and Krishna districts as 268 and 260 teachers each will be shouldering the responsibility of grooming the students.

Explaining details, District Educational Officer L Chandrakala, says, “Also, selected candidates will receive additional increment from the government which would encourage them to raise the standards.”

Even as infrastructure inadequacy is experienced in HSPs, deployment of subject teachers for the ensuing academic year comes a big relief and is expected to give desired results.