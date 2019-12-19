Visakhapatnam is neglected in last five years: AP IT minister Goutham Reddy

Andhra Pradesh IT minister Mekhapati Gautam Reddy has said that the government is planning to make Vishakhapatnam the working capital, which would make the region more conducive for investment.

He attended the India-US Defense Relations Conference held at Taj Krishna Hotel, Hyderabad. On this occasion the Minister said that the long coastal area of ​​the AP could be a blend of defense investment.

Industries have chosen to invest in joint Andhra Pradesh after Hyderabad, The city has been neglected in the last five years. Gautam Reddy expressed hope that Visakhapatnam will make huge investments in the wake of the current announcement.