Visakhapatnam: LIC pensioners, employees stage protest

Visakhapatnam: Demanding sanction of 30 per cent family pension, updation of pension at the time of wage revision and to enhance the management contribution to the DCPS employees, LIC pensioners and employees staged protest demonstrations under the banner of ICREA and ICEU in front of the LIC divisional office here on Wednesday.

They expressed their strong resentment over the inordinate delay by the Central government in clearing the issue of 30 per cent family pension and stoutly raised slogans condemning the attitude of the government.

Addressing the gathering, national vice president, LIC Pensioners' Association (AIIPA) K Mohan Rao said the Central government is vehemently delaying the sanction of 30 per cent family pension despite the fact that the management of LIC recommended the benefit for its sanction three and a half years ago. He called upon the members to fight for the abolition of the NPS and restoring the defined benefit pension scheme for all employees.

G Vara Prasad, general secretary, ICEU also spoke. A memorandum of pensioners' demands was sent to the Union Finance Minister. R Pandu Rangan, general secretary, ICREA and former MLC MVS Sarma and others were present.