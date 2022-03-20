Visakhapatnam: Moulding students to compete at global level

Visakhapatnam: The education system in the state is designed to bring out the children in all fields at the global level, said Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) vice-chairperson A Vijaya Sarada Reddy. Holding a meeting with mandal education officers (MEOs), officers of Samagra Shiksha and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV) principals here on Saturday, she reviewed the implementation of development works, welfare schemes and programmes being implemented in schools.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the 'Nadu-Nedu' scheme was aimed at transforming the school environment. Vijaya Sarada Reddy explained that education is being imparted in a modern manner in English medium so that students can excel in holistic learning and become globally competitive.

She said that MEOs were crucial in the education system and the government was acting as a coordinator among teachers, parents and students.

APSERMC members CAV Prasad, B Eswaraiah and V Narayana Reddy, Regional Joint Director of School Education M Jyoti Kumari, District Education Officer L Chandra Kala, Deputy DEO N Prem Kumar and others participated in the meeting.