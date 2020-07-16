X
Visakhapatnam: MP Vijayasai Reddy visits Parawada, interacts with fire accident victims

Highlights

  • The company to pay ex gratia of Rs 35 lakh to the kin of the deceased in the mishap at Visakha Solvents

Visakhapatnam: Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy on Wednesday visited Parawada with YSRCP leaders and MLAs to enquire about the fire accident that happened at Visakha Solvents at the Pharma City.

Later, the MP also paid a visit to Arilova and interacted with the accident victims who were undergoing treatment at a private hospital. He assured that the State government would extend necessary support to the victims.

Vijayasai Reddy was accompanied by Visakhapatnam MP M V V Satyanarayana, among others.

Compensation to the kin: Meanwhile, the kin of the deceased in the Visakha Solvents incident will receive a compensation of Rs 35 lakh from the company and Rs 15 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. This apart, Rs 20 lakh will be given as compensation to the injured. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the officials to provide quality treatment to the injured.

