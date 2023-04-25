Visakhapatnam: Panel to probe into any lapses in arrangements says Endowments minister Kottu Satyanarayana

Visakhapatnam : A probe will be ordered to identify the Endowments staff members who neglected their duties during Chandanotsavam at Simhachalam temple and on issues pertaining to darshan tickets, said Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana.

He said action will be taken against those who failed to discharge their duties properly. Speaking to the media here on Monday, the Minister said an inquiry committee will be formed under the chairmanship of the District Collector. He said a record number of devotees visited the temple for Chandanotsavam on Sunday.

He said that the mistakes committed during the previous years were reviewed and additional arrangements were made for the festival in order to conduct it in a smooth manner. The Minister said common devotees faced inconvenience as 2.2 lakh devotees thronged the temple for Chandanotsavam. There has also been a rise in the number of VVIPs visiting the temple.

Taking into consideration the delay caused to common devotees in having darshan, the Minister said Antaralaya Darshan was also stopped. He clarified that the devotees who came for free darshan did not face any inconvenience.

Satyanarayana mentioned that it has come to his notice that excess number of Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 tickets were issued than what the district administration has suggested. An investigation will be ordered and action would be taken against the persons involved in the exercise, he added.

The Endowments Minister mentioned that the devotees came at once instead of at the time slots mentioned on the tickets. This has resulted in long queues and delay in devotees having darshan of the presiding deity.

Speaking about the developmental projects, Kottu Satyanarayana said that he would discuss with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and take steps for the construction of the second ghat road. He said a comprehensive plan would be made for the setting up new queue lines and additional parking facilities at Simhachalam Devasthanam.

District Collector A Mallikarjuna and Police Commissioner C M Trivikram Varma were present at the media conference.