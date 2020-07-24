Visakhapatnam: Police crack 2-years-old boy's kidnap case

Visakhapatnam: The police rescued a two-year-old boy Ganesh, who was kidnapped in the city on July 21. The boy Ganesh was kidnapped when he was sleeping with his parents S Srinu and Bhavani (beggar) on the footpath near TSR Complex by unknown persons in an auto-rickshaw. Police were alerted on getting a call from 100 and a complaint was registered by the boy's father.

Two special teams were deployed to trace the boy. With the help of CCTV footage, the autorickshaw number was traced and the boy was found in Vizianagaram. He was safely rescued and handed over to his parents.

The team headed by SI Papa Rao, Narasinga Raju at II Town police station traced the auto-rickshaw at Babametta. Patan Salman Khan, Sk Subhani and Bandaru Roshan Raja, who were involved in the kidnap, were taken into custody. The boy was traced at Roshan Raja's residence.

The three accused were friends and residing in the same locality. The boy was kidnapped as one of the accused wanted to adopt a kid. They visited Visakhapatnam on July 20 and hatched a plan to kidnap Ganesh.

Commissioner of Police R K Meena lauded the efforts made by the teams deployed for nabbing the kidnappers. An auto-rickshaw and 2 mobile phones were seized from the accused.