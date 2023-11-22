Visakhapatnam: Police make security arrangements at YSR stadium for IND vs AUS T20

The police have made extensive security arrangements for the T-20 cricket match between India and Australia at YSR Stadium tomorrow. Two thousand personnel are involved in ensuring strict security measures. Checks are being conducted at the hotels where the players are staying, in addition to the airport. Barricades have been placed around the stadium and ACP level officials are stationed at all the entrance gates.



The stadium has been divided into sectors with three-tier security arrangements. Inside, outside, and the multiple floors around the stadium are also covered by security. Traffic plans have been made to avoid any disruptions during the match.

The police have issued instructions for spectators attending the match and asked that not to purchase Color xerox tickets from unknown individuals, as they may be fake. The police said that outside food and water bottles are not allowed and stated that the entire stadium is under CCTV surveillance, and strict action will be taken against anyone engaging in illegal activities or taking selfies with the players beyond the permitted limit.

Special arrangements for traffic and parking have also been made. As an estimated 28,000 people are expected to attend the match, traffic and parking arrangements have been made accordingly. Motorists who are not attending the match are advised to take alternative routes and avoid the cricket stadium side. Commercial vehicles coming from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Anandapuram are directed to follow specific routes. Similarly, cars, two-wheelers, and autos coming from these areas are advised to take specific routes. The instructions also provide guidance for vehicles going towards Anandapuram, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam from the city.