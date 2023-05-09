Visakhapatnam: Poster, essay contest held to save environs

Visakhapatnam: Unlocking their creative streaks, a large number of students participated in essay and poster competitions conducted by Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited. Held as a prelude to the 'World Environment Day' celebrations, the event saw participants from Ukkunagaram Township taking part in the contest.

Focusing on the theme ‘beat plastic pollution,’ the school children actively participated in the contest bringing out impressive posters and essays. The contests were coordinated by the environment management department of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited.

‘World Environment Day’ is celebrated on June 5 every year. This year, the theme focuses on solutions to plastic pollution under the campaign #BeatPlasticPollution. With the plastic threat looming large, governments and organisations call for a concerted effort to conserve the environment and make it plastic-free.