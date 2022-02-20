Visakhapatnam: President Ram Nath Kovind arrives in port city for PFR

Visakhapatnam: President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in a special flight to Visakhapatnam to attend the Presidential Fleet Review-2022 to be held on Monday.



The President was accorded a warm welcome at the Naval Air Station INS Dega here on Sunday.

The President, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, will embark on INS Sumitra to review the naval fleet on Monday.

The President will review the 60-plus ships by steaming past them onboard INS Sumitra. Along with the naval warships, submarines, auxiliary vessels of the Coast Guard, Shipping Corporation of India and the National Institute of Ocean Technology, over 50 aircraft are slated to take part in the PFR.

Among those who welcomed the President include Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, State Legislative Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, State Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu, Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, District Collector A Mallikarjuna and MPs V Vijayasai Reddy, MVV Satyanarayana, BV Satyavathi and G Madhavi.

Later, the Chief Minister headed back to Vijayawada.