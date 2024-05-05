Visakhapatnam: Pulsus CEO to contribute to TDP’s 20 lakh job creation

Visakhapatnam : Contributing towards economic progress and social upliftment, CEO of Pulsus Group and TDP state general secretary Gedela Srinubabu underscored the importance of employment creation for locals. Lauding the joint manifesto that emphasised creation of 20 lakh jobs in a rally taken out at Srikakulam, Srinubabu said the move would empower locals and mitigate migration issues to a considerable extent. Further, he stated that creation of 20 lakh job opportunities would contribute to Viksit Bharat and aid in accelerating economic growth of the state. In order to steer the nation towards a developed nation by 2047 as envisaged by the NDA government, the TDP state general secretary laid emphasis on contribution from multiple quarters.

“I am glad to do my part as a star campaigner for the alliance in the generation of 20 lakh jobs in the state,” Srinubabu informed.

Later, Srinubabu took part in a campaign of alliance candidate from Amadalavalasa Kuna Ravi Kumar and underlined the importance of steering Andhra Pradesh towards growth trajectory which is possible under visionary leadership N Chandrababu Naidu.