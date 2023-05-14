Live
Visakhapatnam: Rushikonda receives Blue Flag eco tag
The Beach earns a Blue Flag certification meeting various parameters
Visakhapatnam : Rushikonda is the only beach in Andhra Pradesh among the 13 beaches that received ‘Blue Flag’ certification in the country, said Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma.
Unveiling the ‘Blue Flag’ along with Joint Collector KS Viswanathan and Blue Flag India operator Dr. Shriji Kurup here at Rushikonda beach here on Saturday, the Commissioner stated that the efforts are being made to develop more beaches with international standards across Visakhapatnam in the coming days.
He mentioned that Rushikonda beach is one of the popular beaches in Visakhapatnam with approximately 20,000 regular visitors to the venue on a daily basis.
Saikanth Varma said the focus was to provide safety and facilities to the people of the state as well as tourists thronging Rushikonda.
Speaking on the occasion, Joint Collector KS Viswanathan said the international non-governmental and non-profit entity Foundation for Environmental Education will confer ‘Blue Flag’ certification to the beaches which meet 33 parameters in four broad categories such as environmental education and management, safety and security and water quality. "Rushikonda beach has achieved it in AP. All measures are taken without any lapses for the tourists' safety and security," he informed.
The Rushikonda beach is one of the first 13 beaches in India, which have been selected for the 'Blue Flag' eco label.
Regional Director of Tourism department Srinivas and I and PR joint director V Maniram participated in the programme.