Visakhapatnam: Schools to remain closed till April 14

Visakhapatnam: The District Educational Officer has directed the headmasters of all the educational institutions in the district not to open schools till April 14 as holidays have been extended till that date in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, B Lingeswara Reddy, DEO, made it clear that educational institutions should not conduct any examinations or classes as the government issued orders promoting all the students of Classes VI to IX.

The same would be applicable to the students of Classes I to V. The DEO further said that teachers and mandal educational officers should talk to parents and students over phone and create awareness among them about the need for maintaining social distancing to curb the spread of coronavirus. Parents and their wards should also be advised to stay home, he said.