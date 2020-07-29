Visakhapatnam: Simhachalam temple precincts to get spruced up
Highlights
- Centre to release Rs 53 cr under PRASAD scheme
- Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao thanks Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel for immediately responding to his letter
Visakhapatnam: As part of the temple tourism, Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Simhachalam will get Rs 53 crore under the Central government's PRASAD (National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said.
The amount was sanctioned by Union Minister for Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel for the development of Simhachalam temple.
The funds will be used for tourism development in the temple premises. Further, Srinivasa Rao thanked the Union Tourism Minister for responding immediately to the letter forwarded in this regard recently and releasing the funds.
