Visakhapatnam: Simhachalam temple precincts to get spruced up

Visakhapatnam: As part of the temple tourism, Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Simhachalam will get Rs 53 crore under the Central government's PRASAD (National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said.



The amount was sanctioned by Union Minister for Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel for the development of Simhachalam temple.

The funds will be used for tourism development in the temple premises. Further, Srinivasa Rao thanked the Union Tourism Minister for responding immediately to the letter forwarded in this regard recently and releasing the funds.