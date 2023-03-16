Visakhapatnam: Skill training imparted to 100 differently-abled persons

Visakhapatnam: In an effort to empower 100 differently-abled persons with skills and help them earn livelihood, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) imparted skill training to them.

The initiative taken up with the support of Jan Shikshan Sansthan was a part of the RINL's corporate environment responsibility endeavour.

To make it convenient for the trainees, RINL management provided the skill training at their respective day care training centres.

The list of skills included tailoring, making incense sticks, candle-making and detergent making, etc. Special trainers from Jan Shikshan Sansthan imparted skills to the participants that lasted for a period of two to three months.

The differently-abled persons were trained in three different centres, Sreya Foundation, Sujatha Nagar, Sunflower Special School, Lebenshilfe in Visakhapatnam.

In the end, certificates were given away to the participants.