Tragic Accident in Aiza Highlights Urgent Need for Infrastructure and Healthcare Improvements

Gadwal: This morning, Krishna, who was injured in an accident near Ambedkar Chowk in Aiza town, succumbed to his injuries, as confirmed by his friends in a statement.

Krishna, a contract worker in the Electricity Department, was well-respected and had earned a good reputation for his dedication to work. His untimely demise has left his friends and family in deep sorrow.

The Incident:

For the past year, bridge construction work has been ongoing in the area, which has created unsafe conditions. Krishna was hit by a bus on the right side of the road divider. The impact caused his leg to be crushed under the rear wheels of the bus. He was immediately rushed to a hospital 60 kilometers away in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, where he later passed away while undergoing treatment.

Public Concerns:

This unfortunate incident has sparked concerns among locals:

1. Bridge Completion: Residents have demanded the speedy completion of the pending bridge construction, which has been causing accidents.

2. Healthcare Facilities: They are calling for the immediate establishment of a 30-bed hospital in Aiza town and the full-scale operation of the 100-bed hospital at Alampur Chowrasta with all necessary facilities.

Locals believe that such measures could provide timely medical care during emergencies and potentially save lives in critical situations.