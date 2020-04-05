Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone chief lauds IT/ITES, Pharma sectors for achieving 97K crore exports

Visakhapatnam: The Development Commissioner, Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone, who looks after all the regulatory matters of SEZs (58) and EOUs (192) situated in AP, Telangana and Chattisgarh, has lauded the excellent efforts put in by the SEZ Units, especially that of IT/IT Enable Services and Pharma for having achieved the highest standards of exports during the fiscal 2019-20, by excelling the past performance of exports in the last 30 years of VSEZ history.

Briefing media here, VSEZ Development Commissioner A Rama Mohan Reddy said that VSEZ with 489 operational units spread over 58 SEZs, in 3 states, has achieved 32.79 per cent growth rate in exports, compared to last year, which is the highest among all the 7 zones of the country despite global economic recession, especially in the automobile and production sector, besides corona pandemic, which has led to complete lockdown of most of the units, other than Pharma and IT Units with WFM (Work From Home) concept.

In absolute terms, VSEZ has achieved exports to the tune of Rs 96,886 crore ending March 31, 2020, compared to last year's Rs 72,963 crore.

Also, he said, that during the current year, the direct employment generation was to the tune of 3.79 lakhs, compared to 3.39 lakh last year, which also has seen a growth of nearly 12 per cent.

Despite all odds, during the fiscal year, "We have issued approvals to 95 new units, with an investment of Rs 8,631 crore estimated exports to the tune of Rs 59,111 crore and projected employment generation to 69,077 persons, in the coming next 5 years," Reddy said.

During the current year, 5 new SEZs have also become operational in VSEZ, says Reddy.

Despite all odds during lockdown, VSEZ has made 370 units operational in AP and Telangana, and all Essential Industries (Pharma) and IT Units (WFH) are made functional with skeletal staff, says Reddy. 46 Pharma units, 2 Food based units (coffee manufacturing) and 322 IT/ITES Units are made operational on minimum personnel basis in shifts, and observing work from home phenomenon by the IT Units, after observing Social Distancing Norms.

He said the VSEZ has issued approvals for broad banding of activities in respect of M/s Brandix India, Atchutapuram, where in 2.4 crore surgical masks, 3 crore surgical gowns will be made and similarly 3 crores of 3 layer non-woven surgical masks will be made in M/s Shinetech apparel in VSEZ Duvvada especially to meet the demands of State government.