Visakhapatnam: Spiritual meeting today

Visakhapatnam: Spiritual meeting today
Visakhapatnam: A spiritual meeting will be organised on Wednesday (December 25) at Sri Viswa Vignana Vidya Adhyatmika Peetham, Bheemunipatnam (near Erra Matti Dibbalu).

The meeting scheduled from 9:30 am to 12 noon is organised as part of the 23rd anniversary of the peetham. As part of the celebrations, The Peetham’s ninth seer Umar Alisha will de-liver a spiritual discourse on the occasion.

