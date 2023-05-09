Visakhapatnam: Stay away from drugs, ensure bright future, students told

Visakhapatnam : City Police Commissioner C M Trivikram Varma said on Monday that the youth should stay away from drugs and pave the way for a better future.

At the anti-drug and ganja campaign organised at Vignan Institute of Information Technology campus at Duvvada with the slogan ‘Drugs Vaddu-Chaduve Muddu,’ he addressed the students while attending the programme as the chief guest.

The CP said the main aim of the government was to achieve a drug-free society and called for the support of NGOs, government departments and every individual to work together and achieve the goal.

Trivikram Varma mentioned that drug abuse impacts health, relationships with family members and increases the financial burdens on the addicted persons.

During the programme, engineering students were sensitised about the impact of substance abuse. The Police Commissioner cleared the doubts raised by the students and made them aware of the laws.

Institution Dean V Madhusudhana Rao stated that there were no drug cases in the campus because the students knew the impact of the substance abuse. As part of the programme, a poster on the campaign was released.