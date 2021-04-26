Visakhapatnam: TDP leader Sabbam Hari undergoes Covid-19 treatment, condition critical

Former MP and TDP senior leader Sabbam Hari is said to be in a critical condition. Sabbam Hari, who contracted coronavirus a few days ago, is being treated at a private hospital in Visakhapatnam. The doctors said his health condition was critical on Sunday. It is learnt that ten days ago, he contracted Covid and was being treated at home isolation on the advise of a doctor. However, he was admitted to the hospital three days ago after his oxygen levels dropped.

Earlier, Sabbam Hari was diagnosed with coronavirus positive and was in the home quarantine for three days as per the doctors' prescription. Later, he was hospitalised as he could not recover. The sources said he had been on a ventilator for the past three days. The followers and fans are worried as their leader Sabbam Hari is in poor health condition.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases continue to increase in Andhra Pradesh. In the past 24 hours, 12,634 new corona cases have been reported and 69 people were killed. The total number of cases including the latest cases, has been reached 10,33,560 and the total death toll rose to 7685. There are currently 89,732 active cases in the state.