Visakhapatnam: Telemedicine launched by Railway Hospital

Visakhapatnam: Taking medical facilities to far-flung areas, Divisional Railway Hospital of Waltair division has made telemedicine operational.



With an objective to reach patients in remote areas where proper medical facilities hardly reach and to bring specialist care to the doorstep of the railway beneficiary stationed at distant centres, the telemedicine facility was launched. Patients can get examined, diagnosed, seek specialist opinion and get treated through the telemedicine system.

Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Division, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, launched the telemedicine facility as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare at the division. The services will also cater to those at Kothavalasa-Kirandul line, Koraput-Rayagada and Naupada-Gunupur lines passing through remote areas of the country.

Telemedicine provides patient's safety as well as health workers safety especially in times of the coronavirus pandemic. Demonstration of the telemedicine was given by Chief Medical Superintendent of the Railway Hospital Dr B B Samanta. Railway persons can avail this facility by dialling 8688407744 or 8688407745 helpline numbers dedicated to avail telemedicine.