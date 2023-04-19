Visakhapatnam: Traffic services regulated due to safety works

Visakhapatnam: Due to traffic cum power block for bridge rebuilding works over Titlagarh- Therubali section in Sambalpur division, some of the train services will be affected.

Visakhapatnam- Raipur passenger special train (08527) leaving Visakhapatnam on April 21 will be cancelled. Similarly, Raipur- Visakhapatnam passenger special train (08528) leaving Raipur on April 21 is cancelled. Sambalpur-Junagarh road passenger special train (08317) leaving Sambalpur on April 21 will be cancelled. Also, Junagarh Road-Sambalpur passenger special train (08318) leaving Junagarh Road on April 21 will be cancelled.

Short –termination / Short –Origination of trains

Sambalpur-Rayagada Express (18301) leaving Sambalpur on April 21 will run up to Titlagarh.

Rayagada-Visakhapatnam Express (1302) will start from Titlagarh on April 21 instead of Rayagada. Hence there will be no services of this train between Titlagarh and Rayagada

Bhubaneswar-Junagarh Express (20837) leaving Bhubaneswar on April 20 will be short terminated at Rayagada. In return, Junagarh-Bhubaneswar Express (20838) will start from Rayagada instead of Junagarh. Hence there will be no services of this between Rayagada-Junagarh.

Rescheduling of train

Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Samata Express (12808) will be rescheduled to leave Nizamuddin at 9.30 am on April 20 instead of 7 am. Tirupati-Bilaspur Express (17482) will be rescheduled to leave Tirupati at 2.50 pm on April 20 instead of its scheduled departure at 10.50 am. People are requested to take note of the changes and plan accordingly.

Meanwhile, in order to clear extra rush, the railways has decided to run Sambalpur–Coimbatore- Sambalpur special trains. Sambalpur– Coimbatore weekly special express train (08311) will leave Sambalpur on Wednesdays at 10:55 am from April 19 to June 26 (11 trips). It will reach Duvvada the same day at 8.43 pm and depart at 8.45 pm and will reach Coimbatore on Thursdays at 9.40 pm.

In return, Coimbatore–Sambalpur weekly special train (08312) will leave Coimbatore on Fridays at 12 noon from April 21 to June 30 (11 trips). It reaches Duvvada the next day at 12:08 noon and departs at 12:10 noon and will reach Sambalpur on Saturday at 21:15 noon. The trains halt at Bargarh Road, Balangir, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Muniguda, Rayagada ,Parvathipuram, Bobbili,Vizianagaram Jn ,Kothavalasa, Duvvada, Anakapalli, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram, Kaikalur, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Perambur Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur between the Sambalpur and Coimbatore stations.