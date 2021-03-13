Visakhapatnam: Vaccination facility for retired Railway employees

Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division of the East Coast Railway is providing Covid-19 vaccines to all the retired railway employees at Divisional Railway Hospital located in Visakhapatnam.

Registered as Covid vaccination centre, the hospital began the immunisation drive on March 1.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare guidelines, the vaccination programme will be carried out for the age group of 60 years and above and those between 45 and 59 years with medical ailments.

Keeping the requirement in view, the division has decided to provide Covid vaccination to all the retired railway employees in the hospital.

The retired railway employees need to register their names with the Divisional Railway Hospital from 9 am to 4 pm between Monday and Friday, barring government holidays.

Retired railway employees need to submit their Aadhaar card, RELHS card and should link their Aadhaar card with the mobile number to receive a one-time password.