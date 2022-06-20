Visakhapatnam: Vigilance and Enforcement officials conducting raids held on fish markets

Visakhapatnam : The Vigilance and Enforcement officials conducted raids on various fish markets in various parts of Visakhapatnam, including Gopalapatnam and near RTC Complex in the city on Sunday.

Following a series of complaints received from the consumers about the lapses in the quantity of the fish, the officials concerned inspected fish outlets.

Discrepancies were identified in the shops where traders indulged in fraud during joint raids conducted by the Special Enforcement and Legal Metrology.

ASP of Vigilance and Enforcement G Swaroopa Rani warned the vendors that strict action would be taken if they continue to resort to such practice. Over 20 cases were booked against vendors and traders both in Gopalapatnam and RTC Complex and weighing machines were seized.

As per the directions of Vigilance DSP Narasimha Murthy, the officials focused on fish stock at the sale points.