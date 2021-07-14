Visakhapatnam: Vijayasai Reddy assures support to Vizag steel plant workers protest in Delhi

YSR Congress MP Vijayasai Reddy said that they would put pressure on the centre in the matter of steel plant in the Parliament sessions. He said he would support the workers' protests to be held at Jantar Mantar in August. Steel plant workers met MP Vijayasai Reddy and Minister Avanti Srinivas on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, Vijayasai Reddy assured that with the support of the opposition leaders, they would protest in Parliament.



He said he would meet the finance and steel ministers over the matter. Reddy reminded that they were against the decision to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and that the Assembly had passed a resolution against the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Vijayasai Reddy said it was not right to privatise public sector companies and opined measures should be taken to bring loss-making companies into profits and convert steel plant loans into equity. Allocating mining will result in cheaper raw materials.

On the other hand, Minister Avanti Srinivas said that it was not right to privatise national wealth. He said they would put pressure on centre during the parliamentary sessions. On this occasion, the minister agreed to support the protests to be held in Delhi.