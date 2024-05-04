Visakhapatnam: Will be available to constituents says KK Raju

Visakhapatnam : Taking out his campaign at the 14th ward, YSR Congress Party Visakhapatnam north candidate KK Raju said he will always be accessible to the constituents.

Campaigning at Narasimha Nagar area with 14th ward corporator Katari Anil Kumar Raju, KK Raju explained various welfare schemes initiated by the YSRCP government in the past five years while distributing pamphlets to the residents.

Further, KK Raju said that with the support of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, a number of development programmes were taken up in Visakhapatnam north constituency. Apart from developing parks, the focus was also on improved roads and drains, the north constituency candidate said.

Raheja Group invested Rs 1,500 crore in the segment to set up Inorbit Mall which is expected to provide employment to around 15,000 people, KK Raju explained, appealing to people to extend support to the YSRCP in the ensuing polls so that development continues to take place in Andhra Pradesh.

