Visakhapatnam : YSRCP eyeing Ramanaidu Studio: TDP leader Bandaru

Visakhapatnam : Former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy alleged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy indulged in several scams in Visakhapatnam.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, Bandaru said 54 acres of land were allotted to Ramanaidu Film Studio in Visakhapatnam at a cost of Rs 20 lakh per acre during TDP's rule.

Later, YS Rajasekhara Reddy tried to block the setting up of the studio but in vain, recalled the former minister.

Bandaru alleged that the CM eyed Ramanaidu Studio's lands since he came to power. He mentioned that it is surprising that about 17 acres of studio land was given to GVMC Commissioner through power of attorney. He asked filmmaker Daggubati Suresh how the land was mortgaged in the name of GVMC Commissioner.

D Suresh Babu submitted the studio layout papers to the sub registrar of Madhurawada and registered the land on April 10, said TDP leader and called for inquiry and to take action accordingly. Before relieving from his duty as the GVMC Commissioner, Bandaru pointed out how P Raja Babu could sign such a deal. As a result, it seems the Commissioner got promoted as Collector, Banduru criticised.

Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy alleged that it is one of the biggest scams in Visakhapatnam and the TDP would wage a legal battle for justice and save the studio land.