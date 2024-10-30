‘Vision 2027’ for upcoming Godavari Pushkaralu

Rajamahendravaram: Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh explained the preparation of a comprehensive plan called ‘Vision 2027’ for the upcoming Godavari Pushkaralu. He announced this during a coordination meeting held on Tuesday at the Rajahmundry Municipal Corporation meeting hall, where various departments discussed the management of the 2027 Pushkaralu.

Speaking at the meeting, the minister emphasised the need for a unified development strategy for the district, expecting around 80 million devotees to participate in the festival. He highlighted the importance of crowd management and traffic control to ensure a smooth experience for pilgrims.

Plans are underway to develop more bathing ghats to accommodate the influx of devotees. The minister mentioned that there would be a detailed study on aspects such as accommodation, security, and transportation for pilgrims. Efforts will also be made to develop Rajahmundry city on a permanent basis in light of the upcoming Pushkaralu, he said.

MP Daggubati Purandeswari discussed the necessity of addressing traffic control, drinking water supply, internal road development, and ghat improvements for the Pushkaralu. She also urged a focus on temple tourism in the surrounding areas and suggested setting up medical camps at the ghats.

District Collector P Prasanthi said that a core plan for managing the 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu has been prepared. She stated that arrangements would be made to provide local residents with opportunities to participate in the event and that women from self-help groups would receive training for 30 days. Plans to establish guest houses in the Kadiyam nursery areas were also discussed.

District SP D Narasimha Kishore said that different routes for devotees to access the bathing ghats are being proposed. Rajahmundry Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Kovur MLA M Venkateswara Rao and others also contributed to the discussions, emphasising the importance of thorough planning for the festival. Municipal Commissioner Ketan Garg provided a PowerPoint presentation outlining the Phase 1 work required for the 2027 Pushkaralu.