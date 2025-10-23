Visionary leadership of AU’s former VCs highlighted

Visakhapatnam: Society for Integrated Development and Research (SIDAR) in association with Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College has launched a book titled ‘Visionaries of Andhra University: Role of 19 Vice Chancellors in 100 years’ in English and Telugu.

Speaking on the occasion, former Vice-Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University and one of the authors of Telugu version of the book, V Balamohan Das said, “Of the 19 Vice Chancellors of Andhra University, 14 were from Humanities background, while the other Vice Chancellors from Sciences and Engineering background.”

EAS Sarma, former Union Energy Secretary, who participated as chief guest of the book launch, mentioned that the book highlighted the contributions of first and longest serving Vice Chancellor, Sir C.R. Reddy. He recalled that there were many who insisted on shifting the university to Vijayawada but Sir C.R. Reddy stood firm and ensured that the university could not be relocated.

G Madhu Kumar, Secretary and Correspondent of Dr Lankapalli Bullayya College, said that he studied in Andhra University during golden jubilee celebrations and expressed delight to be a part of centenary celebrations now. He recalled that the initial classes of the college in 1973 were started in the university campus and the college later acquired a land and moved to the present location. Former Vice-Chancellors of Andhra University Prof. Beela Satya Narayana and Prof GSN Raju, former Vice Chancellors of other state universities, who served AU in various capacities, former Chancellor- RGUKT and president of SIDAR Prof. KC Reddy were present.