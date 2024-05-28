  • Menu
Viswam Sainik, Navodaya study material released

MLC and APPUSMA State president MV Ramachandra Reddy has released study materials for Viswam Sainik and Navodaya entrance exam-2025 here on Monday.

Tirupati: MLC and APPUSMA State president MV Ramachandra Reddy has released study materials for Viswam Sainik and Navodaya entrance exam-2025 here on Monday. Viswam Educational Institutions Chairman Dr N Viswanath Reddy and Academic Director N Viswa Chandan Reddy were also present.

It was highlighted that Viswam secured more than 60 seats, including State-level first rank in 2024 Sainik School results, and 42 seats in Navodaya results. The institution has achieved national recognition, securing 41 State-level first ranks and 910 seats in Sainik Entrance exam over the past 34 years. The Chairman attributed their success to quality study materials and experienced teachers. The event was also attended by Viswam Institutions correspondent Tulasi Viswanath Reddy, APPUSMA State leaders Sanjeeva Reddy, Ravindranath Reddy, Pullaiah and others. For more information, interested students should contact 8688888802 or 9399976999.

