Viswam student Geethika tops AP & Telangana in Sainik School Exam

K Geethika, a student of Viswam Educational Institutions, has secured the First Rank in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination 2026–27 held on January 18. She scored an outstanding 285 out of 300 marks.

Chairman Dr N Viswanatha Reddy stated that several Viswam students achieved top scores at the national level, continuing the institution’s 36-year tradition of excellence in competitive examinations. He congratulated the faculty and parents for their support. The event was attended by Correspondent Tulasi Viswanatha Reddy, Academic Director N Viswachandan Reddy, faculty members, and Geethika’s parents.