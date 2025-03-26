Live
- BofA downgrades Zomato and Swiggy, cites slowing growth, high competition
- TN govt lists measures to tackle rising heatwave risk
- SC asks U’khand govt to pay Rs 1 cr to wife of doc killed on duty
- AAP: ‘Hawa hawai’ Budget’, baseless and unrealistic
- World Championship Medallist Simranjit Kaur, Dominant Jaismine Storm into Semifinals at 8th Women’s Nationals
- How lifestyle choices affect women’s cancer risks
- Political Uproar Over Class 10 Exam Paper Leak: KTR Faces Allegations
- Rs 1,500-cr plan for Yamuna cleaning, sewage management
- Delhi govt to relocate Tihar jail, allocates Rs 10 cr for survey
- Hyderabad: GHMC Takes Action, Demolition of Unauthorised Floors in Nalandanagar
Viswam students shine in Navodaya entrance exam
Tirupati: Demonstrating exceptional academic performance, 37 students from Viswam Sainik and Navodaya Coaching Institute have secured seats in Jawahar...
Tirupati: Demonstrating exceptional academic performance, 37 students from Viswam Sainik and Navodaya Coaching Institute have secured seats in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas at the national level for the academic year 2025-2026.
Among the achievers are Vikram, Gopika, Jeevan Sai Reddy, Sharath Chandra, Navdeep Yadav, Jahnavi, Jaswanth, Mithun Mihal, Sohini, Abhyudhay, Sohith and others.
Dr N Viswanatha Reddy, vice-president of the Coaching Federation of India and Chairman of Viswam Educational Institutions, along with Academic Director N Viswachandan Reddy and Correspondent Thulasi Vishwanath, congratulated the students on their success. Dr Viswanatha Reddy emphasised that for over 35 years, Viswam Educational Institutions have been dedicated to preparing students for national-level competitive exams like Sainik School, Navodaya Vidyalaya and Military School exams, consistently achieving top ranks