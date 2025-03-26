Viswam students shine in Navodaya entrance exam

Tirupati: Demonstrating exceptional academic performance, 37 students from Viswam Sainik and Navodaya Coaching Institute have secured seats in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas at the national level for the academic year 2025-2026.

Among the achievers are Vikram, Gopika, Jeevan Sai Reddy, Sharath Chandra, Navdeep Yadav, Jahnavi, Jaswanth, Mithun Mihal, Sohini, Abhyudhay, Sohith and others.

Dr N Viswanatha Reddy, vice-president of the Coaching Federation of India and Chairman of Viswam Educational Institutions, along with Academic Director N Viswachandan Reddy and Correspondent Thulasi Vishwanath, congratulated the students on their success. Dr Viswanatha Reddy emphasised that for over 35 years, Viswam Educational Institutions have been dedicated to preparing students for national-level competitive exams like Sainik School, Navodaya Vidyalaya and Military School exams, consistently achieving top ranks