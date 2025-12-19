VIT-AP hosts AIU’s Anveshan 2025 student research competition

Vijayawada: VIT-AP University hosted Anveshan 2025, the Students’ Research and Innovation Competition (South Zone) organised by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), on December 17 and 18. The event concluded on Thursday, drawing participation from universities across southern India.

Dr Ahanthem Santa Singh, executive director of AIIMS Mangalagiri, attended as chief guest and highlighted the importance of youth-led, ethical and evidence-based research in nation-building, particularly in the era of artificial intelligence.

Guest of honour Panchumarthi Lakshmi Bheemesh, managing director of Genius Filters and Systems Pvt Ltd, urged students to align research with industry and societal needs.

A total of 964 students from 34 universities registered, of whom 273 students from 24 universities in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana were selected to present their work. Projects across agriculture, basic sciences, engineering, health sciences and social sciences were evaluated by an 18-member expert jury.

The competition concluded with prize distribution, recognising top projects and faculty mentors.