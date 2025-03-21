VIT-AP hosts GoogleDevs Sprint-2K25 Hackathon

Amaravati: The VIT-AP University, in collaboration with Google Cloud organised a 12-hour Hackathon, GoogleDevs Sprint 2K25 on Wednesday exclusively designed for VIT-AP students as part of Digital Campus 2.0 on Google Cloud. About 350 teams registered for the Hackathon, out of which 160 teams were selected to participate after an elimination round. Finally, the top three teams emerged winners. Regional Head (South) of Google Cloud Siddharth Dalwadi was the chief guest and Vice-Chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy, Registrar Dr Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti, Dean of SCOPE Dr Sudhakar Ilango, Associate Dean of SCOPE Dr Saroj Panigrahi, Deputy Director (Student Welfare) Dr Khadheer Pasha Sk were present. Convener of the event Dr Deepasikha Mishra provided an overview of the Hackathon.

Siddharth Dalwadi motivated students by offering valuable insights into industry expectations. Dr SV Kota Reddy emphasised the importance of international collaborations and Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) in enhancing the university’s reputation. He highlighted the funding support provided at VIT-AP for young entrepreneurs. Dr Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti encouraged young minds to explore automation solutions for time management challenges.