Renova Hospitals, Sanath Nagar, Unveils State-of-the-Art 'Cori Robotic Surgical System'

Sanath Nagar, Hyderabad: Renova Hospitals, a name synonymous with innovation in healthcare services, has achieved a new milestone in Orthopaedic treatment. The hospital group officially launched the highly advanced Cori Robotic Surgical System at its Sanath Nagar, Czech Colony facility today (December 15), marking a first for the Mid Level Hospitals segment to introduce this cutting-edge technology.

The prestigious system was formally launched by by Chief Guest, the Honorable Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Sanath Nagar Constituency, Shri Talasani Srinivas Yadav , along with the Founder & CEO of Renova Group of Hospitals, Shri Sreedhar Peddireddy. The event was graced by Guests of Honour, including Shri Pingili Naresh Reddy, ACP, Balanagar Division; Smt. K. Lakshmi Bal Reddy, Corporator, Sanath Nagar Division; Shri K. Srinivasulu, Circle Inspector of Police, Sanath Nagar; Shri MD. Abdul Hayyum, Sub Inspector of Police, Sanath Nagar; and Shri Lingampalli Narsing Rao, Senior Leader, BJP Party, Czech Colony.

Also in attendance as Special Guests were Renova Hospitals' senior leadership and eminent medical experts, including Dr. P. Neelima, HOD, Obstetrics & Gynaecology; Dr. Rajesh Bollam, Executive Director, Medical & Hemato Oncologist; among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Talasani Srinivas Yadav stated, It is truly a matter of pride that the state-of-the-art Cori Robotic Surgical System has been introduced here, making Renova the first mid-level hospital in this area to adopt it. This system offers numerous benefits to patients, including more precise surgery, less pain, and quicker recovery. I commend the medical experts and management of Renova Hospitals for bringing modern technology and advanced medical services closer to the local community and for raising health awareness through health camps. Renova Group is one of the organizations that focuses more on public service rather than merely recovering investments. I urge the hospital management to continue this spirit in the future and also advise everyone to undergo a general health check-up every three months.

Shri Sridhar Peddireddy , Founder & CEO, Renova Group of Hospitals, affirmed, "Our goal is to provide the best healthcare services to everyone, irrespective of their region or economic status. We are delighted to announce that we are rolling out robotic services across all our multi-specialty hospitals to pursue this vision. We believe that with an excellent medical team and advanced technology, our patient care services are on par with the best in the world. We will continuously strive to enhance the services for our patients.

Following this, Dr. Radhakrishna Rao Sagi, HOD - Chief Orthopaedic & Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon, expressed his commitment: We are proud to be the first Mid-Level Hospital to bring this Cori Robotic Surgical System. This system can perform even the most complex joint replacement operations with superior accuracy. I assure patients with orthopedic problems that they can return home with complete recovery and confidence, supported by myself and our expert team at Renova Hospitals, Sanath Nagar.

The Cori Robotic Advantage: A Milestone in Orthopedic Care

Cori Robotics, one of the world's most sophisticated robotic surgical systems, enhances the precision, safety, and recovery speed of joint replacement surgeries. Key Surgical Procedures Performed:

• Knee Replacement (Partial, Total, Revision)

• Total Hip Replacement

• Patellofemoral Surgeries

Additional Benefits of the Cori Robotic Surgical System:

• Advanced technology working with Real-Time Intelligence

• Enables bone cutting with sub-millimeter accuracy

• Less pain, faster recovery, higher patient satisfaction, and shorter hospital stays.

• Can create an accurate 3D model without the need for a pre-operative CT scan, reducing unnecessary radiation exposure for the patient.

Renova Hospitals' investment in modern technology like robotics underscores its core mission: to deliver state-of-the-art healthcare to everyone at accessible prices.

The event was also attended by Dr. Udaya Bhaskar, Dr. D. Sudheer Reddy, Dr. Prashant B.R.K., Dr. P. Manoj Sai Kumar, Dr. A. Raja Ram, Dr. K. Raghav Sunil, Dr. Mohd. Asif Haneef, Dr. Zahid, Dr. Akash Jaiswal, Dr. Arun Dev, Shri Ravindranath Garaga, COO, Renova Group of Hospitals, Shri Khaja Zaheer Ahmed, Senior Vice President, Business Development, Shri Sai Baba, Center Head, many other prominent doctors, nursing staff, paramedical, and administrative staff.