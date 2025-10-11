VIT-AP University distributes free laptops to STARS students

Amaravati: In an inspiring ceremony held at VIT-AP University on Friday, 50 meritorious students from rural government Junior colleges across all 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh were awarded free laptops under the university’s prestigious STARS (Support the Advancement of Rural Students) initiative.

This program, launched in 2017 by the visionary Chancellor of VIT, Dr. G. Viswanathan, aims to bridge the educational divide by providing full financial and academic support to top-performing students from government junior colleges. Each year, 26 boys and 26 girls—one from each district—are selected based on their outstanding academic performance.

Since its inception, the STARS program has supported over 300 students (146 male and 154 female), offering 100% tuition waiver &, hostel facilities, and basic healthcare entirely free of cost. In 2025, the intake has doubled from its initial cohort of 26 to 52 students, reflecting the growing impact and commitment of the program.

To date, 115 STARS students have graduated from the university between 2021 and 2025 and have gone on to successful careers, proving the transformative power of this initiative. Currently, 184 students are actively pursuing their degrees under the STARS program.