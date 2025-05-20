  • Menu
VIT Mauritius signs MoU with Binghamton University, USA

Vijayawada: VIT Mauritius & Binghamton University, USA, recently signed an MoU to empower future leaders by offering transformative education and cross-continental opportunities.

The MoU was signed by Dr G Viswanathan, Founder & Chancellor of VIT & Dr Harvey G Stenger, President of Binghamton University (SUNY), New York, USA. The event was held at Binghamton campus in the presence of Nobel laureate Dr M Stanley Whittingham and various other senior leaders from both the institutions.

“This strategic MoU marks the beginning of a long-term collaboration between the two institutions that will pave way for the students to explore various academic opportunities at one of the leading institutions in the USA” quoted Dr G Viswanathan.

