Vivekananda murder case: Fresh notice to YS Bhaskar Reddy triggers tension in YSR district

Kadapa (YSR District): The notices issued by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy's father YS Bhaskar Reddy related to murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, Paternal uncle of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for second time late on Friday triggered high tension in joint YSR district.

In its notices, CBI asked YS Bhaskar Reddy to attend the enquiry sharply by 10 am at Kadapa Central Prison on Saturday.

A five-member CBI team reached to Kadapa late evening on served the notices to YS Bhaskar Reddy through WhatsApp message reportedly around 10:30 pm on Friday.

YS Bhaskar Reddy who one among suspected persons in the former minister's murder case facing charges of his alleged role in providing shelter to the accused Y Sunil Kumar Yadav, Shaik Dastagiri, Gujjula Umasankar Reddy on 14th, and 15th March before and after murder of YCP leader (YS Vivekananda Reddy).

In its counter file submitted to the High Court, CBI has alleged that Shaik Dastagiri (Vivekananda Reddy car driver) a accused cum approver in this case handed over the Axe brought from Kadiri of Ananthapur district to Y Sunil Kumar Yadav at the residence of YS Bhaskar Reddy in Pulivendula town.

The CBI also specified that at the time of smashing the evidences YS Bhaskar Reddy along with his son YS Avinash Reddy and along with other accused presented at scene of offence at the official residence of YS Vivekananda Reddy on 15th March 2019.

It may be recalled that CBI has served notices to YS Bhaskar Reddy ask him to attend for enquiry at Pulivendula on March 23 but Bhaskar Reddy was reluctant to appear before CBI citing that he was already engaged with personal schedule on that particular day.

Meanwhile it seems CBI intensified the probe by serving notices to him immediately after grilling his son at Hyderabad on Friday.