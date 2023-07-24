Vivekananda murder case: MP Avinash Reddy pens letter to CBI director Praveen Sood

Amaravati: The trial of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder case is taking a crucial turn. Viveka's daughter Sunita and YSRTP president Sharmila's statements to the CBI are causing a stir. On the other hand, the accused in this case, Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy has written a letter to CBI Director Praveen Sood. In the letter, he complained against SP Ram Singh, who was the former CBI investigating officer.



Ram Singh asked for a re-examination of the investigation. Viveka's second marriage and land settlement in Bangalore were mentioned in the letter.

Avinash said that Ram Singh conducted an inquiry based on the answers given by Dastagiri. They said that the murder may have been done to take the property documents in the name of the second wife. Ram Singh was asked to correct the mistakes made during the investigation. He asked who gave the details about the cash in Munna's locker. He wanted to ensure that the real criminals who committed the murders were caught and brought to justice.