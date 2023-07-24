Live
- High possibility of ruckus during monsoon session of Bengal Assembly
- Raghav Chadha demands PM's statement on Manipur issue in Parliament
- Cong infighting in K'taka: Siddaramaiah supporters seek action against Hariprasad
- After being sacked as minister, Gudha to reveal secrets of 'Lal Diary'
- Indian rocket PSLV to orbit 7 Singaporean satellites on July 30
- IIT Hyd student missing case keep police on toes
- Balineni Srinivasa Reddy clarifies on Vijaysai Reddy meeting him
- SC stays ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque till 5 p.m. Wednesday
- How to make UPI payments in foreign; Countries that allow UPI payment
- ‘Bro’ prints gets dispatched to USA release
Vivekananda murder case: MP Avinash Reddy pens letter to CBI director Praveen Sood
In the letter, he complained against SP Ram Singh, who was the former CBI investigating officer
Amaravati: The trial of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder case is taking a crucial turn. Viveka's daughter Sunita and YSRTP president Sharmila's statements to the CBI are causing a stir. On the other hand, the accused in this case, Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy has written a letter to CBI Director Praveen Sood. In the letter, he complained against SP Ram Singh, who was the former CBI investigating officer.
Ram Singh asked for a re-examination of the investigation. Viveka's second marriage and land settlement in Bangalore were mentioned in the letter.
Avinash said that Ram Singh conducted an inquiry based on the answers given by Dastagiri. They said that the murder may have been done to take the property documents in the name of the second wife. Ram Singh was asked to correct the mistakes made during the investigation. He asked who gave the details about the cash in Munna's locker. He wanted to ensure that the real criminals who committed the murders were caught and brought to justice.