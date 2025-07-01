Vizag among 50 global finalists in Bloomberg Mayors Challenge 2025

Visakhapatnam: In a significant development, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation(GVMC) got selected as one of the 50 global finalists in the coveted Bloomberg Philanthropies Mayors Challenge 2025.

The global competition aims at extending support to transformative concepts from across the world.

The GVMC’s achievement reflects its testament to its commitment towards building a climate resilient city. Among the 50 cities from 33 countries, Visakhapatnam was selected in the competition.

The officials from the GVMC will pitch in for ideas at the camp scheduled next month. The city will receive expert support for piloting innovative solutions in community-based climate resilience as it aims to transform emergency response to a real-time, community-driven climate risk model.

This sixth edition of the Mayors Challenge attracted over 630 applications from cities across 99 countries. Visakhapatnam is one of the 50 cities selected from 33 countries, representing more than 80 million residents worldwide. The city will receive $50,000 in seed funding and expert support to prototype.

Focusing on co-creation and citizen engagement to tackle climate-induced risks such as floods, cyclones, and extreme heat, the GVMC will further develop its Prajamukhi- Urban Living Lab (V-PULL).

The proposal emphasises local innovation, encouraging community-led risk mapping, real-time data collection and deployment of early alert systems. GVMC’s ideation team will join Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Ideas Camp in July to refine the concept. “The recognition reinforces our commitment to building a climate-resilient and inclusive city. Through the Prajamukhi - Urban Living Lab, we are empowering communities to co-create solutions that save lives and livelihoods. It is not just about technology, it is about trust, collaboration and innovation,” said Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao.

Sharing his views, Municipal Commissioner Ketan Garg said, “The initiative puts people at the centre of urban resilience. By co-creating with communities, we are building a smarter and more responsive governance system. This model will not only serve Visakhapatnam but can inspire other cities in India and beyond.”

Bloomberg Philanthropies invests in 700 cities and 150 countries around the world to ensure better, longer lives for the greatest number of people. The organisation focuses on creating lasting change in five key areas such as arts, education, environment, government innovation and public health.