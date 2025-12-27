Vizag cops arrest fake doctor

Visakhapatnam: The city police took a person impersonating as KGH doctor into custody in Visakhapatnam.

Briefing the media here on Friday, DCP (I) VN Manikanta Chandolu said Immandi Jyothi Sivasri (37), a native of Tanuku, worked as a car driver. He was involved in bike theft offences in 2004 and continued committing various other offences, including cheating as a mediator for selling cars and stealing mobile phones at cell phone shops.

Sivasri is involved in 33 different cases registered in East Godavari, West Godavari, Bapatla, Rajamahendravaram, Eluru, Rangaredddy, Anakapalli, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, the DCP told the media.

Sharing details of the fake doctor case, he stated that Dusi Ramji lodged a complaint against the fake doctor Jyothi Sivasri that he was duped by the latter as a doctor.

Ramji’s five-year-old son Mokshit Ram was suffering from kidney ailment since six months after his birth. He was undergoing treatment in Osmania Hospital and later moved to KIMS Icon Hospital.

As his son's health deteriorated, the doctors advised Ramji that his son should undergo kidney transplant. He placed an advertisement in a vernacular daily seeking financial assistance for the kidney operation in February. A few days later, a person contacted Ramji and informed that he had received details about his son from the Andhra Pradesh government. The caller introduced himself as Dr Narasimham and asked him to bring his son's hospital records and visit KGH. When Ramji went to KGH and called Dr Narasimham, the latter told him that he would send his assistant and asked him to wait near KGH.

Soon, another person approached Ramji, introducing himself as Dr Praveen, a PG doctor at KGH. Dr Praveen took them to KGH Superintendent's office and asked them to wait. He told them to prepare Rs 1 lakh by evening. Later, Dr Narasimham called Ramji and told him to bring the money to KGH immediately. Responding to the call, Ramji handed over Rs 1 lakh to Sivasri. A few days later, he realised that he was cheated by the caller, the DSP informed.

Scanning newspaper advertisements, Jyothi Sivasri targeted financially needy persons, cheated them by impersonating a doctor or other government officials, assuring required assistance.

By collecting images from CCTV footage at King George Hospital, and based on a reliable tip off, the city police arrested the accused on December 25, seized Rs 30,000 along with a medical apron and a stethoscope.