Vizag impacted under cyclone influence
Several parts of Visakhapatnam witnessed rain and gusty winds since Friday night under the influence of cyclone Fengal.
An orange alert was issued to Kakinada, Anakapalli, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Konaseema and Annamayya districts.
Even as the inclement weather continued on Saturday, traffic bottlenecks were experienced in a number of junctions across Visakhapatnam.
Owing to bad weather conditions, IndiGo airlines called off flights, including Chennai-Vizag-Chennai (6E 581/881), Tirupati-Vizag-Tirupati (6E 7064/7063), Chennai-Vizag-Chennai (6E 917/6089).
Meanwhile, roadside vendors in the city could not do any business for the past two days.
Due to heavy winds, some of the branches of the trees and electrical wires got severed. A few localities experienced power interruption. Responding to them, the APEPDCL staff chipped in to provide the power supply.