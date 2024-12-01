  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vizag impacted under cyclone influence

Vizag impacted under cyclone influence
x

Road side vendors at Karasa remained closed due to rain and gusty winds witnessed in Visakhapatnam

Highlights

Several parts of Visakhapatnam witnessed rain and gusty winds since Friday night under the influence of cyclone Fengal.

Visakhapatnam : Several parts of Visakhapatnam witnessed rain and gusty winds since Friday night under the influence of cyclone Fengal.

An orange alert was issued to Kakinada, Anakapalli, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Konaseema and Annamayya districts.

Even as the inclement weather continued on Saturday, traffic bottlenecks were experienced in a number of junctions across Visakhapatnam.

Owing to bad weather conditions, IndiGo airlines called off flights, including Chennai-Vizag-Chennai (6E 581/881), Tirupati-Vizag-Tirupati (6E 7064/7063), Chennai-Vizag-Chennai (6E 917/6089).

Meanwhile, roadside vendors in the city could not do any business for the past two days.

Due to heavy winds, some of the branches of the trees and electrical wires got severed. A few localities experienced power interruption. Responding to them, the APEPDCL staff chipped in to provide the power supply.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick